UPDATE: AP: Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. — Police have announced an arrest in the drive-by shooting death of a Wichita man earlier this week. Police say 21-year-old Jesus Manzano-Legarda was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Jacquez Carter. Investigators have said Carter was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon as he sat inside his vehicle at a Wichita intersection. Police believe Carter was shot by a passenger in a white sport utility vehicle that pulled up beside his car. Carter was shot several times. He sped away, then crashed into a utility pole a few blocks away and died inside his vehicle.1350kman.com
