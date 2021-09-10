CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin City Schools board cites 'security concerns' as it changes meeting procedures

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Board of Education meetings at Dublin City Schools will look different as the board changes meeting procedures "due to heightened security concerns." In a message posted on the school's website, the board said it will stop live-streaming meetings and will change the physical set-up of the in-person meeting. The board said the move was made after consulting Dublin police.

