STUART, Fla. — A man arrested for possession of drug turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder, theft and eluding police in Arkansas. Latarris Robinson, 43, was riding his bike around 3 a.m. in Stuart when deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped him for not having the proper lighting on his bike. The officers noticed a "baggie containing crack cocaine hanging out of his pocket," the report says.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO