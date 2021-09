UnMetal, what’s new from the Spanish independent developer Francisco Tellez (also know as Unepic Fran), already has a final release date in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. So has announced your manager together with the editor Evil Versus, confirming that the adventure as a parody and tribute to the saga Metal Gear will be available in its final version next September 28. And is that UnEpic is a long awaited title after the first Unepic, a crazy parody of the RGP genre; and now it’s the turn of an industry heavyweight like Metal Gear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO