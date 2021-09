If you ever travel on the New York State Thruway, grabbing dinner is about to get much more fun!. A few months ago the New York State Thruway announced that they would be welcoming a bunch of new restaurants to many thruway rest stops up an down the thruway. They mentioned names of some of our favorite places to grab a bite to eat including Panera Bread, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

NEW BALTIMORE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO