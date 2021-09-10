Phoenix man arrested after allegedly punching and throwing rocks at horses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces charges of animal cruelty and burglary after allegedly throwing rocks at and physically abusing horses earlier this week in Phoenix. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on September 2 around 9:30 a.m. to an undisclosed location in Phoenix for a report of animal cruelty. A 911 caller reported that their surveillance video recorded two people throwing large rocks at their two horses for about a half-hour earlier that morning.