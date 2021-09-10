CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

UEA Discusses Rules For Future Voting

wzdm.com
 8 days ago

The Vincennes Urban Enterprise Association Board reviewed and discussed proposed rule changes for future UEA project funding. Several rules were presented for recommendation, including the property must be owned or occupied by the owner or the owner of the property must initiate the project, the Historic Review Board must approve work if the building is in the historic district, and the property taxes on the building must be paid and current. The board will continue discussion of the rules at their next meeting on September 22nd. That is set for 5 PM at Vincennes City Hall.

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Vincennes, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uea#Property Taxes#Historic District#The Historic Review Board
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy