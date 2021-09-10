UEA Discusses Rules For Future Voting

The Vincennes Urban Enterprise Association Board reviewed and discussed proposed rule changes for future UEA project funding. Several rules were presented for recommendation, including the property must be owned or occupied by the owner or the owner of the property must initiate the project, the Historic Review Board must approve work if the building is in the historic district, and the property taxes on the building must be paid and current. The board will continue discussion of the rules at their next meeting on September 22nd. That is set for 5 PM at Vincennes City Hall.