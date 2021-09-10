CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

OK, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections” Looks Pretty Cool

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be time to eat some crow at this point, at least since the trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections takes a few steps toward alleviating any concerns that things might be a little too ridiculous to be believed. Of course, it’s wise to keep some skepticism in reserve just in case we happen to be seeing the best parts of the movie at this point since the trailer is a certain type of awesome. One thing that sticks out, well a lot of things stick out really, is that Neo appears to be more powerful to begin with in this movie than he was in the others. It’s fair to think that this is going to be explained in some way as the movie goes through the paces, but after seeing several new faces to the movie franchise one can’t help but wonder how similar this movie will be and how many astounding differences might pop up. The appearance of the blue pills that Neo, or Thomas as he’s called, takes and then dumps out is also very telling since it almost appears as it’s bound to happen that some people might wonder if we’re seeing a prequel that the later versions knew nothing about.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Baltimore Times

Warner Bros. Unveils First Look Of Keanu Reeves, More Characters From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

WASHINGTON — American film production company Warner Bros. revealed the first look of their upcoming film “The Matrix Resurrections” via an innovative website. At a fan interaction website called “WhatIsTheMatrix.com,” users were greeted with the simple choice of choosing between a blue and a red pill — first presented in 1999’s “The Matrix.” Click on the blue pill, and stick to the reality you have known your whole life; click on the red pill, and signal that you are ready to see how the story changes, as per reports.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix#Resurrections#Oracle
TVOvermind

Appreciating The Voice Acting Work of Tony Todd

Whether on-screen or as a voice actor, it’s hard to not be appreciative of Tony Todd since his voice is downright creepy and perfect for pretty much everything he’s done. To be certain, he hasn’t taken on as many voice roles as he has live-action, but what he has done is impressive enough that one can be glad that someone had the presence of mind to look him up. Something about this guy’s voice is absolutely haunting, and between the Candyman movies and the Final Destination series, he easily became one of the more popular figures in pop culture since between his voice and his presence one couldn’t help but feel a shiver every time he spoke. Plenty of people are bound to remember him more for his live-action performances since he’s one of those individuals that has been filling a niche that a lot of people happen to enjoy for many years as the guy with the deep, terrifying voice and the larger than life presence whenever he’s on the screen. But some of that does manage to carry through into his voice roles thankfully.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Rewind: Is Back To The Future Overrated?

The world of movies has never been the same since Marty McFly and his DeLorean made their debuts in the 1980s. One of the most talked about films of all time is Back To The Future, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Crispin Glover, which centers around a California teen who accidentally goes back into the 1950s when a science experiment goes awry. The sci-fi classic was an instant hit, making $388.8 million worldwide; With Back To The Future also receiving three Academy Award nominations. Once rejected 40 times by nearly every major studio including Disney and Universal, the 1980 movie turned into a successful franchise that spawned into three successful films. Despite hundreds of time-traveling movies coming out years later, Back To The Future would always remain at the top of the list for many moviegoers and it was officially put into the Library of Congress back in 2007. With all the praise that Back To The Future gets, you’ll be pressed to find anyone to speak badly about this film. However, is Back To The Future an overrated movie? Let’s dive deeper into the 1980s classic.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Blue Bayou: Get Ready to Tug on Those Heartstrings

Movies that center on family, and the ties that bind usually have a sweet spot. It may not be the type of movie that is hyped up even before its premiere, or even one that you would want to re-watch over and over again, but it is able to bring a different kind of comfort that is not easily found elsewhere. It can be akin to a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold night, or someone to snuggle in bed with after a long and tiring day. Viewers searching for their next heart-tugging watch need not wait much longer. The upcoming movie, Blue Bayou, is about to unleash feels of all sorts.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Heather Langenkamp?

In the horror movie genre, there is no better honor than being the “final girl“. As the phrase suggests, this title is given to the girl who manages to go the entire movie without getting killed. This is usually the person that ends up telling the story. In 1984, Heather Langenkamp was that person in the now-classic horror movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Her role in the film made her very popular in the early 1980s and there were a lot of people who hoped to be seeing a lot more of her. However, by the time the 90s rolled around, Heather had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since, lots of people have wondered what ever became of the famous final girl. Fortunately, we have an update for you. Keep reading to find out what happened to Heather Langenkamp.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Is Netflix Show “The Chair” Based on a True Story?

Much like the fictional college that is presented in the story, The Chair is a fictional story as well, though as many likely already guessed, it is pieced together from various stories and events that have been going on over the years within the school system, which, in itself, is kind of disturbing. Reports as to what has really happened in the educational system over the years will no doubt vary from one person to the next, particularly when it comes to which offenses have truly been given with the rancor that some would claim and those that are simply the result of some folks being overly sensitive to certain gestures, words, and practices. There’s no denying the fact that the education system is a broken and tortured thing at the moment, and this is reflected in the Netflix show, but the overall gist is that The Chair is fiction that’s imitating reality, at least from a certain point of view and in some cases, with a great amount of bias that’s kind of hard to avoid since, like it or not, a lot of directors and writers find it hard to stay neutral.
EDUCATION
TVOvermind

Invincible vs the Boys: Which is Better?

I don’t think there are many who would disagree that the comics craze has resulted in an oversaturated market. In such a situation it is increasingly difficult for series to stand out. One effective way to do that is to deconstruct the standard superhero format, and two of the best and most popular shows to do that are Invincible and The Boys. Both series can be found on Amazon Prime, but with so much entertainment to consume not everyone is going to have the time to devote to watching them both. So the question must be asked: which one does it better?
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Movie Rewind: Is The Dark Knight Rises The Worst Film In The Nolan Trilogy?

In 2005, Christopher Nolan blessed the world with the first live-action Batman film since the blockbuster flop known as Batman & Robin. The filmmaker took a straightforward and darker approach to the world of Gotham city that still influences many of the DC films that come out today. Three years later, Christopher Nolan made one of the greatest hero films to ever grace the big screen, The Dark Knight.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Five Best Lakeith Stanfield Movies of His Career

Lakeith Stanfield has been acting professionally for more than a decade. During that time, he’s gone from an unknown up-and-coming actor to one of the most talked-about actors of his generation. Still, however, there are a lot of people who feel that he hasn’t gotten the credit he deserves. At the same time, however, he has built an impressive resume that perfectly highlights his range. He has become known for his versatility and his ability to authentically bring each character he plays to life. Although he has TV experience, his film roles are what many people know him for, and he’s built quite an impressive resume during his career. Any time you see Lakeith’s name on the cast list, you already know you’re going to get a stellar performance from him. Continue reading to see our list of the five best Lakeith Stanfield movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Transformers 7 Makes us Believe that G1 Optimus Prime is No Longer the Same

In Japan, Optimus Prime is known as Convoy. This fictional character has been created for the Transformers franchise. It can be found in the movies as Cybertronian, which is a fictional extraterrestrial species of sentient self-configuring modular robotic lifeforms like cars and a variety of objects. It won’t be wrong to say that Optimus Prime is a mixture of technology, engineering, biology, evolution, and physics. In all versions of the mythos, this character has left the Autobots. The Autobots are actually a faction of the movie. They are against the Decepticons, which is another faction.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Awesome Musical Anime To Binge-Watch Right Now

Be it jazz, pop, or rock; there is something for every music anime fan. In a world of mechs destroying cities, wizards chasing trolls, pirates after plunder, musicians and singers seem to take the anime stars’ position. There are many fascinating subjects in anime; a pop idol becoming famous, a piano prodigy trying to dig in their art, or an indie band surviving in high school. A good musical anime should be the best in its music and art. The image and sound should give the audience a captivating experience. Either introspective and quiet or flashy and grand, the piece’s genre should provide the best of its medium.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Why Wynn Duffy Was the Worst Character on Justified

There are characters that become fan favorites somehow even though they’re come of the worst characters in a story that anyone could ever imagine, meaning that they’re always in life for themselves no one else, and don’t care who gets hurt when it comes to getting what they want. Wynn Duffy is one of those characters since throughout his time on Justified he was perhaps one of the characters that really deserved to get shot, and he even wound up getting shot at one point. Duffy is the kind of character that a lot of people expect to die at any moment since he continues to rack up a bill that many would feel is akin to poking karma one time too many. One interesting thing to note about the character is that he was supposed to die a couple of times, in the first season to begin with, and later on during the series at another point. Both times the script was changed, once because it made more sense to keep him around, and the second time because Timothy Olyphant didn’t like how the story was written.
TV SERIES
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy