UPDATED GUIDE: Adafruit INA219 Current Sensor Breakout #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit

By Kattni
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe INA219B breakout board, now with STEMMA QT, will solve all your power-monitoring problems. Instead of struggling with two multimeters, you can use this breakout to measure both the high side voltage and DC current draw over I2C with 1% precision. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

The Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter reaches 9,000 subscribers #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython @Adafruit

The Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter exceeded 9,000 subscribers this week! Thank you!. This newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware to include CircuitPython, MicroPython, and related Python goodness including Python events worldwide. This ad-free, spam-free weekly email is filled with the Python information that you...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @CircuitPython @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display. This new guide goes over how to use the new display. Don’t be such a square – throw a curve-ball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here’s a new “round rect” TFT display – it’s 1.69″ diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280×240 full color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

New Products 9/8/2021 featuring #Adafruit ANO Rotary Navigation Encoder Breakout PCB! @adafruit #newproducts

Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm: THE REACTOR’S MELTING DOWN! GRAB THE FUEL CORE, JENNA, AND EVACUATE THE COMMAND CENTER! With this Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm, you can monitor and easily alert humanoids as to the status of a project, machine, or even if the bathroom is occupied!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Album Art on Adafruit’s 64×64 LED Matrix @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a very cool approach to displaying album art with our 64×64 LED Matrix and Raspberry Pi. Here’s more from the Raspberry Pi Blog:. The maker turned to PowerShell – a cross-platform task automation solution – to create a script (available on GitHub) that tells the Raspberry Pi which album is playing, and sends it the album artwork for display on the LED matrix.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Hello Inductor – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Say hello to the lesser known passive component – the inductor. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Adafruit 1.69" 280x240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display

Add a small, colorful and very bright display with rounded corners to any project!. Don't be such a square - throw a curve-ball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here's a new "round rect" TFT display - it's 1.69" diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280x240 full color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

What is Dyscalculia?

We often hear about dyslexia, but dyscalculia isn’t somethin we hear about as much. Here’s some info from the Dyscalculia Blog:. So what is dyscalculia exactly? Dyscalculia is a learning difficulty that affects around five percent of the population. People with dyscalculia may be intelligent and creative but struggle enormously with basic mathematical problems. During childhood, specific regions of the brain develop and become specialised in the processing of numbers and mathematical thinking. In children with dyscalculia, the development of these specialised brain functions lags behind that of their peers.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

ADS7830 Stemma QT Breakout

The ADS7830 ADC chip only has 8-bit resolution, but it has a bunch of things that make up for the low-precision: 2.7 to 5V power/logic, 8-channels of input, high speed I2C interface, fairly low cost, and single or differential readings. For those who sometimes need lots of channels, even if its lower res, this new design might come in handy!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Simple USB C Socket Breakout

NEW PRODUCT – Simple USB C Socket Breakout. This Simple USB Type C breakout is kinda interesting, it looks similar to this USB Type C SMT Inline Breakout Board, but it’s an ‘inline’ style with pads for soldering to the common USB 1.1/2.0 connections. We see this lil breakout used often in custom keyboards, it’s glued or wedged into the enclosure.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Mining Museums for Historical DNA

There are more than 84 million fully documented plant and animal specimens in the world’s natural history collections, as well as in vast un-digitized collections, that could yield DNA. With recent scientific advancements, this historical DNA (hDNA) could be an invaluable resource for studies ranging from new species discoveries to determining the origins of infectious diseases.
MUSEUMS
adafruit.com

CP2102N to replace CP2104 Breakout

Ahhhhh our favorite USB-to-Serial chip, the CP2014, is sorta-EOL and hard-to-find. The CP2012N is the recommended replacement. The ‘2N is soooo similar, with almost the same pinout – but you need two resistors on the VBus line for USB detection… so it isn’t a drop in replacement, so we are taking the opportunity to USB-C’ify our CP2104 breakout in this respin. Coming soon!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Show and Tell 9/15/21 #ShowandTell

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 9/15/2021 – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adventures in Arduino TinyBASIC #Arduino #BASIC #Programming @blogmywiki

Giles Booth has been doing some amazing work on porting TinyBASIC to microcontrollers. I’ve been watching Wifi Sheep’s Arduino simple BASIC computer builds and this cool little project using LCD and OLED displays with interest, and I thought I might have a go at building something similar myself with parts I have lying around including an old PS/2 keyboard I found on the street, an Arduino UNO and a Pro Mini I bought for the KIM-1 clone project but never used.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 9/14/21 FM Radio Transmitter @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

VL53LCX STEMMA QT Breakout Design

We just got an email about the VL53L5CX this morning, and it inspired up to whip up a Stemma QT breakout for this new Time of Flight sensor. This sensor is kinda neat in that not only does it have up to 4 meter ranging, but it also has ‘depth mapping’ of 4×4 or 8×8, which is a first for ToF sensors that we’ve ever seen. All over I2C, so it should not be too hard to make a library!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Gauge stop #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Nencinar shares this great design for a Gauge stop for rulers!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4891808. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE

