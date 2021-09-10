CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yo Gabba Gabba Series Coming To Apple TV

By Aaron Perine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo Gabba Gabba is getting some new episodes over at Apple TV+. The streamer has been making major moves to secure different forms of children's programming over the last few years. All of the existing episodes of Yo Gabba Gabba! will be at home on the app. In addition, there are 20 new half-hour specials coming down the pipe as well. WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC still co-own the IP, but Apple is helping drive the train now. Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz are the creators of the original series which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2015. Yo Gabba Gabba wasn't just a hit with grown-ups either. It snared a Daytime Emmy and two Television Critics Association awards during that run. Parents seemed to get a kick out of all the different musical guests on the show. Who else could bring together Mos Def, Jack Black, and the wonderful Biz Markie to entertain the children?

