Newburgh, NY

Suspect At Large After Person Stabbed Inside Area Deli In 'Unprovoked' Attack, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A person "viciously" stabbed inside a deli in the area has police searching for the suspect.

The attack took place in Orange County around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Happy Deli at 321 Liberty St., in the City of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Police, officers arriving on the scene found a 42-year-old City of Newburgh resident had been stabbed multiple times in a vicious, unprovoked attack.

The victim required surgery and is expected to survive.

The crime scene was processed by members of the City of Newburgh Detective Division’s Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation of this assault is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509.

Guest
8d ago

Seems like the citizens of The City of Newburgh are doing an upstanding job.. yet NO words from mayor Harvey or the great city councilman Ormar Sakura..

john schmidt
7d ago

The violence in the City of Newburgh is a direct result of the City council not enforcing the laws to protect the citizens in the community.  And the city council is legally, ethically and morally responsible for the protection of the people. Enough is Enough. We need new leadership to bring normalcy back to the city of Newburgh. And most importantly the need to elect officials who support our police officers.

jarome schin
8d ago

it's a Democratic City what do you expect very sad. let's try another party for a while never know. it only starts with a vote

