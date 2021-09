Apple and Epic have been locking horns in court ever since the latter tried to bypass the Cupertino tech giant's payment systems in order to avoid paying a 30% fee. The tussle started almost a year ago when Apple kicked out Fortnite from the App Store due to attempts to bypass it commercial systems. In return, Epic sued Apple, and was then countersued for breach of contract. It's been a mess, seriously. Today, the court has finally ruled on the case and awarded victories - or losses, depending upon how you look at it - to both parties, kind of.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO