The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Coming Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Like the rest of Warner Bros’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad premiered both in theaters and on HBO Max, although it would only be available on the latter for 31 days. Well, James Gunn’s latest superhero movie has now left the streaming service, but not to worry, because it won’t be gone from homes for too long. Word’s come in on when The Suicide Squad will be released on other digital platforms, as well as when the physical copies will arrive.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO