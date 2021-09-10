The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Coming Soon
Last month, audiences were reintroduced to the Suicide Squad through James Gunn’s soft reboot/sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. This new addition to the DC Extended Universe received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It currently holds a score of 91% on the Tomatometer. Fortunately, super fans of the Squad and their latest outing will soon be able to enjoy The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray. The physical copies of the movie feature behind the scenes content as well as several special features.thenerdstash.com
