Humboldt Deputy Sheriff’s Organization Slams Supervisors and Measure Z Committee for “Making Public Safety Worse”
A strongly worded letter from the Humboldt Deputy Sheriff’s Organization (HDSO) directed to the Members of the Measure Z Committee who advise the Board of Supervisors on how to allot the half-cent sales tax that was passed in November of 2014 criticizes them for not putting in place policies that would extend public safety including raising pay for deputy sheriff’s.kymkemp.com
Comments / 0