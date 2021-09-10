CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Why A Facebook Watchdog Group Is Cheering A Law That Could Hurt Journalists

By Joseph Bernstein
buzzfeednews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the extended universe of the techlash, the Real Facebook Oversight Board presents itself as the Avengers. The members of the group, described on its website as a “‘Brains Trust’ to respond to the critical threats posed by Facebook’s unchecked power,” were summoned from the four corners of the internet by Carole Cadwalladr, the activist British journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Facebook slams UK antitrust watchdog over call to sell Giphy

Facebook has criticized the U.K. competition watchdog's provisional decision ordering that it sell off Giphy because it said the acquisition of the company stifles competition for animated images. The social network's strongly worded response to the Competition and Markets Authority sets the stage for a battle over the future of...
BUSINESS
WTVF

Facebook drives engagement through faith groups

Facebook's revenue is mostly built on serving you relevant ads — but that requires you to stay online. One way to do that? Religion. And religious content is very popular on Facebook. According to researchers, the 4 most shared links on the platform in the U.S. in 2020 were Christian-based...
RELIGION
Reuters

Facebook questions British watchdog's authority to order Giphy sale

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) has made a case for not selling Giphy in a strongly worded response to Britain's competition regulator, and the tech firm questioned the watchdog's call for divesting the GIF website over access and anti-competitive concerns. Facebook argued that "the inability of the CMA (Competition...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Roger Mcnamee
The Verge

Twitter takes on Facebook Groups with invite-only Communities

Twitter is launching Communities, its rival to Facebook Groups and Reddit, for tweeting with others who share specific interests. Starting Wednesday, Twitter users can be invited to an initial batch of Communities that include #AstroTwitter, #DogTwitter, #SkincareTwitter, and #SoleFood (a group for sneaker enthusiasts). Once people join a Community, they can tweet directly to other members rather than to just their followers. Only members of a Community can like or reply to tweets sent by other members.
INTERNET
Reuters

Facebook fights British watchdog to retain GIF-maker Giphy

(Reuters) - Facebook has made a case for not selling Giphy in a strongly worded response to Britain’s competition regulator, a document showed on Wednesday, and questioned if the watchdog could order the U.S. company to divest the GIF-maker. Facebook argued that “the inability of the CMA (UK’s Competition and...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Facebook boosts fight against conspiracies and violent groups

Facebook has launched an effort targeting users working together on the platform to promote real-world violence or conspiracy theories, beginning by taking down a German network spreading Covid misinformation. The new tool announced Thursday is meant to detect organized, malicious efforts that are a threat but fall short of the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law#Law School#Cia#Facebook Pages#Lawsuits#Avengers#British#Pac#Lincoln Project#Yale#Australian Supreme Court#Boom Media#High Court#Verge#Australians#Fox News#The Wall Street Journal#Filipina#Nieman Lab
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
WTRF

Pipeline seeks to unmask critical Facebook group

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – The Mountain Valley Pipeline is trying to find it who some of its very public online critics are. The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the company has filed a subpoena in federal court to try to find out who is behind a Facebook group called Appalachians Against Pipelines. The group established a Facebook page in 2018. That’s about the time that tree-sitters began to try to block construction of the natural gas project.
ROANOKE, VA
Shropshire Star

Facebook criticises UK competition watchdog’s concerns over Giphy takeover

The Competition and Markets Authority previously said it might force the social media giant’s acquisition of Giphy to be reversed. Facebook has hit back at the UK’s competition watchdog for suggesting it may force the company to undo its multimillion-pound takeover of Giphy, saying that provisional findings contain “fundamental errors”.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
dallassun.com

Investigative Group OCCRP Leaves Russia To Protect Journalists

The investigative journalism group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) says it has halted its operations in Russia to shield its journalists from an ongoing government crackdown on independent media in the country. The OCCRP said on September 15 that most of its Russian partners cooperating with it had...
EUROPE
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy