To hear Bob Raffo tell it, fear is one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of medical treatment in the U.S. But the FirstView CEO isn’t talking about concern over getting a shot or undergoing a painful procedure; he’s talking about financial fear, or the crippling reality that keeps countless patients from seeking necessary healthcare solely because they’re afraid they won’t be able to afford it.

