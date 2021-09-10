Lakers trade Marc Gasol to Grizzlies, ending ‘chaotic’ 1-year run
Marc Gasol’s NBA tenure began when the Lakers traded his draft rights to Memphis 13 years ago. The stage is set for his career to end with the same move. The Lakers traded the 36-year-old center to Memphis on Friday, ending a tumultuous one-year campaign that saw Gasol oscillate between starter and benchwarmer and didn’t end the way either party would have liked. Gasol averaged just 5 points and 4.1 rebounds last season – at times showing signs of his All-Star past, but at others winding up disgruntled with his shifting role.www.dailynews.com
