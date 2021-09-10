Road 96 Review – A Road Trip to Remember

Chances are that at some point during your life, you’ve embarked on a road trip in one form or another. Whether it be a few-hour ride to a place you’ve always wanted to see or a cross-country trek, almost everyone has experienced the trials and tribulations of an outing like this. Now imagine this, you aren’t on a road trip out of desire, but out of necessity. Your country is run by a ruthless dictator, and the life of teens like yourself is less than ideal (and those who attempt to escape are never seen again). This is where your adventure with Road 96 begins, and the road you take from here is entirely dependent on you. Does its unique idea of procedural road trips pan out though? Find out in my review of Road 96!