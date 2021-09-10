CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You might eventually spend your day in a metaverse. Here’s what that means

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Like it or not, it’s time to embrace the “metaverse.”. The metaverse, often described as the successor to the internet, is envisioned as a place where our physical reality converges with various virtual experiences in a shared virtual space. The concept has been explored in some way or another by science-fiction authors or Hollywood filmmakers over the past several decades, generally depicted as a virtual reality platform where users can create an avatar to interact with fellow members of the digital population.

Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
The Tab

Here’s what the ‘previous owners’ trend on TikTok actually means

When buying a car, it’s very important to know all the details, after all, you need to make sure you’re getting good value for money. But surely this is true for all aspects of life. Obviously, I want to know I’m utilising every aspect of the degree I’m paying for, that I’m getting drunk as cheaply as possible, or that I have the best meal deal combination in all the land. Getting a bargain is not an uncommon desire, especially for students. The newest TikTok trend has taken this further, encouraging Gen-Z to sell themselves via quirky 30-second videos. This is the “previous owners” trend that’s all over TikTok right now.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fox5ny.com

Microsoft scraps some passwords: Here's what that means for you

Microsoft is officially allowing consumers to completely ditch passwords for their personal accounts. The tech giant created a passwordless sign-in for users, meaning they will no longer need to enter a password in order to gain entry into a Microsoft account, Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's corporate vice president of security, compliance and identity, said in a blog post on Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
KIMT

You might not have an assigned desk anymore. Here's how to handle it

When employees go back to the office, they may discover that their old desk is no longer waiting for them. Some companies that are switching to a hybrid workforce, where employees spend some days in the office and some at home, are getting rid of assigned seating noting that they won't need as many individual desks if everyone isn't coming into the office on the same days. Instead, workers will choose a space to work from each day they come into the office.
HOME & GARDEN
arcamax.com

Should you get paid when websites record your mouse clicks? Here's what a judge said

It looks like Florida internet users won’t be getting paid for visiting commercial websites that track their mouse clicks and keystrokes. Activity tracking software used by wholesale club Costco did not violate a state law barring wiretapping because it doesn’t intercept any “content,” a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale has ruled. Similar lawsuits against owners of other merchant websites have been slapped down as well in recent months.
LAW
u.today

Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means

Ethereum’s daily net emission slipped into negative territory for the first time on Sept. 3, marking a significant milestone for one of the leading cryptocurrencies. This means that more Ether coins were being burned than produced by miners over a 24-hour period. On Sept. 4, however, the supply of Ether...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Here’s why SoftBank just invested in the metaverse

SoftBank has officially entered the metaverse with its latest investment. DNABLOCK, a 3D creation platform for virtual avatars, virtual worlds and other digital content, just announced a $1.2 million seed round from SoftBank's Opportunity Fund, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda and Spacecadet Ventures. SoftBank's $100 million...
BUSINESS
purewow.com

Generation Alpha Is the First Group to Grow Up Totally Immersed in Tech (Here’s What That Means for Your Kids)

If you’re anything like me, you still remember the exact moment you heard about a cool new website called thefacebook.com or the first time you ever laid eyes on a first generation iPhone that you had to swipe and tap to operate. (I was at a restaurant in NYC and a friend of a friend who worked in finance busted it out to calculate the tip. My mind was blown.)
KIDS
crossroadstoday.com

The stock market is afraid again. Here’s what that means for your investments

It’s been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business’ Fear and Greed Index is flashing “Fear.”. The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500, which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
Pocket-lint.com

Samsung reveals 576MP camera sensor that might eventually make it to your phone

(Pocket-lint) - Remember the good old days of chasing megapixels? It was a simple one-to-one ratio to show how good your camera was. And while megapixels still play a part in image quality, the idea of computational photography took over, using the processing power of the phone to enhance the images, creating something far better than the small sensors ever could.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Zero trust and cybersecurity: Here's what it means and why it matters

It seems that every tech security vendor is talking up 'zero trust' as an answer to increasingly dangerous cyberattacks, but UK cybersecurity experts warn customers its definition is a bit slippery and they should proceed with caution. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) this week said zero trust has...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Yes, Bitcoin Is A Brand. Here’s What That Means.

Just as the Apple brand is to tech, McDonald’s is to burgers, Nike is to sneakers and Coke is to cola, so is the Bitcoin brand to cryptocurrency. “Whoa… hold the phone!” you say. “Bitcoin isn’t a brand. It's a currency. Currencies aren’t brands!”. Well, that’s a traditional way of...
BUSINESS
Fatherly

Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Doesn’t Call Grimes “Mom”

In a recent video for Vogue, singer Grimes revealed the interesting reason that her 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk does not call her “mother.”. “I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically,” she explained while preparing for the Met Gala. “Being a mother—feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word.”
CELEBRITIES
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS

