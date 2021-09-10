Don’t Be Too Discouraged With The Cameron Dantzler News

Could Gophers coach P.J. Fleck be headed elsewhere? That became a possibility on Monday after Southern Cal fired coach Clay Helton only two games into the season. The Trojans lost 42-28 on Saturday to visiting Stanford to drop to 1-1. Associate head coach Donte Williams takes over on an interim basis. Fleck and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell are the leading candidates to replace Helton next season at 13/2 odds, according to BetOnline. Several national media outlets also have mentioned Fleck as a potential candidate. Fleck, in his fifth season at Minnesota, makes $4.6 million per year and is the seventh highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, according to USA Today. The next Southern Cal coach is expected to make at least $5 million so it would be difficult for Fleck to say no if he was offered the job, and it’s unlikely the University of Minnesota would match a salary that could be more than $5 million. Fickel already has denied having interest in the Southern Cal job, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn hired Fickel when he was the AD at Cincinnati.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO