CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Don’t Be Too Discouraged With The Cameron Dantzler News

By purplePTSD
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings fans, by and large, had high hopes for Cameron Dantzler coming into the 2021 season. He performed admirably as a rookie third-rounder, especially given that he had to overcome both injury and pandemic. It looked like he could be a long-term CB1 in Minnesota. Unfortunately, the offseason has currently...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Says Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of 1 Quarterback

In just 24 hours, former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will step on the field for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2020 season. After missing the better part of his rookie season, Burrow will be anxious to get back out there. He’ll face a tough test on Sunday afternoon against a revamped Minnesota Vikings defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Boyd
The Associated Press

Browns’ Tretter calls for discipline against KC assistant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed...
NFL
BamaCentral

What the Alabama Players Said About Visiting The Swamp, and Escaping With a W

Trying to get out of Gainesville before a thunderstorm hit, Alabama only made a couple of players available after Saturday's 31-29 victory over Florida (although in fairness, a technical error contributed to John Metchie III's interview session not happening). Here's what they said:. Bryce Young, Sophomore, Quarterback. On the broken...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vikings Territory
VikingsTerritory

Cameron Dantzler’s Fall from Grace Is Mind-Boggling

Few developments in the Minnesota Vikings 2021 offseason are as strange as the at-least-temporary fall of Cameron Dantzler. He entered the offseason with a CB1 trajectory for 2021. The NFL regular season begins in four days, and Dantzler is the Vikings CB6 on the Week 1 depth chart. The tumble...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings-Bengals inactives: Cameron Dantzler a healthy scratch to begin second season

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler will begin his second Vikings season on the sideline. Dantzler, the 2020 third-round pick, is a healthy scratch and will not play Sunday against the Bengals after being surpassed on the depth chart this summer. Coach Mike Zimmer opted to go with cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand over Dantzler.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Post-Bulletin

Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler inactive for season opener

CINCINNATI — There was a surprise name on the Vikings’ inactive list when it dropped 90 minutes before Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. While everyone knew linebacker Anthony Barr was going to be out with a knee injury, left tackle Christian Darrisaw was out with a groin injury and rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was out in favor of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, not many expected cornerback Cameron Dantzler to be a healthy scratch.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers inquired about a potential trade for Cameron Dantzler

The 49ers lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. They signed free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick but not before looking at other options. They inquired about a potential trade for Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler, David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com reports. Dantzler, a third-round choice in 2020, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: P.J. Fleck to USC rumors; a role for Kellen Mond; Cameron Dantzler’s future

Could Gophers coach P.J. Fleck be headed elsewhere? That became a possibility on Monday after Southern Cal fired coach Clay Helton only two games into the season. The Trojans lost 42-28 on Saturday to visiting Stanford to drop to 1-1. Associate head coach Donte Williams takes over on an interim basis. Fleck and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell are the leading candidates to replace Helton next season at 13/2 odds, according to BetOnline. Several national media outlets also have mentioned Fleck as a potential candidate. Fleck, in his fifth season at Minnesota, makes $4.6 million per year and is the seventh highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, according to USA Today. The next Southern Cal coach is expected to make at least $5 million so it would be difficult for Fleck to say no if he was offered the job, and it’s unlikely the University of Minnesota would match a salary that could be more than $5 million. Fickel already has denied having interest in the Southern Cal job, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn hired Fickel when he was the AD at Cincinnati.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy