NFL Week 1: Saints announce uniform combination vs. Packers

Here’s a good look — the New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they will be wearing white jerseys paired with gold pants in their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. That makes sense considering the nominal home game will be played under the Jacksonville sun at TIAA Bank Field. The Saints’ black jerseys wouldn’t be the best to wear in Florida in early September.

This also means the Packers will be wearing their dark green jerseys on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has expressed concern about his players handling the sudden shift in heat and humidity, advising them to drink plenty of water, and wearing a heavier fabric just might create a very slight edge. Maybe.

That doesn’t mean I wasn’t hoping for the “Color Rush” uniforms to debut in Week 1. Looks like those will remain on the shelf until a bigger game. Unfortunately, this uniform combo carries the worst winning percentage the Saints have achieved of all their various looks in the Sean Payton era (2006 to the present, including playoff games). The good news is that they’ve still broken .500 in it:

White jerseys, white pants: 6-2 (.750) “Color Rush” alternates: 8-3 (.727) “Black and Gold” throwbacks: 2-1 (.667) Black jerseys, gold pants: 23-13 (.639) White jerseys, black pants: 41-25 (.621) Black jerseys, black pants: 46-30 (.605) White jerseys, gold pants: 32-24 (.571)

