Birmingham, AL

A menu of memories: Atomic cocktail namesakes remember the unique Birmingham bar as it serves its last drink

By Drew Taylor
CBS42.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atomic Lounge is more than a bar. Many who poured into its hall night after night will attest to that if you ask about the beloved Birmingham establishment along 1st Avenue North. For them, it was a home away from home, a place to meet old friends and make new ones. More importantly, the bar not only celebrated Birmingham but the people who supported it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Cocktails#Drink Can#Food Drink#Wiat#Rothman Winter#Borghetti#Southernish#Campari Cardamaro
