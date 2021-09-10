CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez makes post-Alex Rodriguez red carpet debut with Ben Affleck

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
For those of you holding out hope for a J-Rod reunion, sorry, but it won’t be happening. That’s because Bennifer 2.0 made its red carpet debut Friday at the Venice Film Festival, as Jennifer Lopez walked hand in hand with Ben Affleck. Lopez was there to support Affleck, who stars...

