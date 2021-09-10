CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Can’t get that dang Applebee’s song out of your head? How ‘Fancy Like’ took over TikTok and TV

By MIKAEL WOOD
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Alabama, dinner at Applebee's represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family. "My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could," the country singer recalls. "We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, 'Ooh, what's that table celebrating tonight?'"

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
ALABAMA STATE
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
94.1 Duke FM

Walker Hayes explains why he really does love Applebee’s

Walker Hayes’ song, “Fancy Like,” quickly became the hit heard around the world, after a dance Walker and his daughter, Lela, did to the song on TikTok, which mentions Applebee’s, went viral. Walker and his wife, Laney, even filmed a commercial for the restaurant chain, but Walker doesn’t need to get paid to profess his love of Appleee’s.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kesha
illinoisnewsnow.com

Walker Hayes gets “Fancy Like” a pop star with Kesha

Walker Hayes‘ viral crossover hit “Fancy Like” is getting some extra pop star power. The country rapper has just released a new version of the song, featuring Kesha. “It’s going down…I’m yelling timber… I do words for a living and I don’t even how to communicate my excitement,” Walker said on social media ahead of the song’s release.
MUSIC
San Diego weekly Reader

Dress up like an extra from Seinfeld and head in to Applebee’s

Before we get ahead of ourselves, I’ll remind everyone that we posed a riddle to the general public a few weeks back. We got some inspired guesses, and a few snide remarks, but a handful of astute readers discerned the answer: the word “and.” Neat, huh? Props to Erik who got there first, and who also spells his name like a Viking. Now, on to this week’s queries.
LIFESTYLE
theatlanta100.com

TikTok we can’t stop

If you love learning the latest fashion trends, creating choreography for a hit song or watching cute animal videos, TikTok will easily become your newest guilty pleasure. TikTok has climbed the ranks to become one of the most popular social media platforms across all ages. The number of entertaining videos...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#American#Monument Records#Little Big Town
The Bobby Bones Show

"Dang, Girl!" Tim McGraw Reacts To Singer's TikTok Cover

Tim McGraw shared his reaction to a cover of one of his songs by a singer who’s gained a following of more than 2.2 million on TikTok. Earlier this summer, Alexandra Kay took to TikTok in a hotel room in Chicago, where she was playing a show later that night. Kay is a rising country artist who describes her voice as one “reminiscent of Dolly Parton, Alison Kraus and Lee Ann Womack.” As she mixed an iced coffee, Kay delivered her rendition of McGraw’s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.” She sang:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Listen to Jonas Brothers' New Song 'Who's In Your Head' Now!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas just released their brand new single, titled “Who’s In Your Head.”. “I wanna know who’s in your head? / Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’ / Who’s in your bed?” Nick and Joe sing on the track. “Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’ / Got lost in your halo (Halo), I just wanna know / Know who’s in your head, in your head / I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy