Jeff Daniels’ Wife Still Packs His Lunch: “Kathleen Takes Great Care of Me”

By Ariana Brockington
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jeff Daniels stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday morning and revealed his wife, Kathleen Rosemary Treado, packs his lunch for him each morning.

“She packed my lunch today in my little Detroit Tigers lunch box because I’m going to rehearsal later,” Daniels said when co-host Kelly Ripa asked about the sweet gesture.

His lunch consisted of a healthy salad, a plum, an orange and water. When co-host Ryan Seacrest commented that the actor needed some heavier food, Daniels sweetly replied, “No, Kathleen takes great care of me.”

The couple have been married since 1979 and have three children together. Although they are not technically high school sweethearts, as Daniels confirmed, they did meet when they were teenagers.

Daniels then told a funny story about his wife that connected to Amanda Peet’s appearance on the daytime program on Thursday. Peet’s arm was in a sling during the interview due to an injury playing pickleball.

“Middle of July this summer, I’m shooting American Rust and I get a phone call from my wife going, ‘pickleball,'” Daniels recalled.

He continued, “[In] 42 years, I have never heard her say that word, pickleball. She’s saying it like, ‘I’m playing pickleball and I’m getting lessons and I’m getting dink drills. We’re doing dink drills tomorrow at the pickleball place and I have a coach.'”

Ripa labeled pickleball as the latest social media trend, but it’s safe to say Daniels is not a fan of the sport. “To me, it’s like, ‘I’m drinking paint,'” he joked. “I played, and it’s like half-court basketball for elderly people.”

Daniels currently stars in the crime drama American Rust, which premieres Sept. 12 on Showtime.

Watch a clip from the interview below.

