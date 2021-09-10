CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Just Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Merriest Nites will happen over five select nights this fall: Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9. Finding festive places that seem to shimmer throughout the year with the sort of charm found around the holidays?. Particular restaurants, theaters, and other spots steeped in a...

www.nbclosangeles.com

