The Batman Has a Gotham Like No Other Says Jeffrey Wright

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith every new iteration of Batman, we are guaranteed a number of things; a new batsuit, new batmobile, new takes on some classic villains and of course a whole new Gotham City. Jeffrey Wright has been sharing a little bit of detail about what we can expected to see from the Dark Knight's playground in the upcoming The Batman and how it is going to be like nothing seen before. Of course, Matt Reeves is also executive producer on HBO Max series Gotham P.D. so we are definitely going to be seeing a lot of the crime filled streets in the coming years.

movieweb.com

