Your voiceprint could be your new password as companies look to increase security for remote workers
Biometrics are moving beyond banks and joining fingerprints and faceprints as a way to confirm employee and customer identities. As working from home moves from a temporary solution to the new normal, companies need new ways to secure data and protect internal networks . Banks are most likely to use voiceprints to authenticate users but more companies are considering this approach.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 1