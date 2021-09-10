CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Your voiceprint could be your new password as companies look to increase security for remote workers

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiometrics are moving beyond banks and joining fingerprints and faceprints as a way to confirm employee and customer identities. As working from home moves from a temporary solution to the new normal, companies need new ways to secure data and protect internal networks . Banks are most likely to use voiceprints to authenticate users but more companies are considering this approach.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 1

Related
TechRepublic

How to protect your on-premises databases from security vulnerabilities

One out of every two on-premises databases has at least one vulnerability, according to a study from Imperva Research Labs. Exploiting security flaws is one of the major tactics used by cybercriminals to attack organizations. Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate fact of life for operating systems, applications, hardware devices and last, but not least, databases. An attack against a database can easily compromise sensitive and confidential user and customer data. A report released Tuesday by cybersecurity firm Imperva Research Labs examines why databases are vulnerable and offers advice on how to better protect your data from falling into the wrong hands.
SOFTWARE
CSO

HP CISO Joanna Burkey: Securing remote workers requires a collaborative approach

Tensions between IT teams and employees working from home threaten the security of organizations, with attempts to increase or update security for remote working regularly rebuffed in the name of business continuity. HP Inc. CISO Joanna Burkey believes security leaders must address these frictions to secure the future of the hybrid workplace. Speaking to CSO, she reflects on her experience with such issues and offers best practices for dealing with them.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Gartner: Talent shortages are behind lagging adoption of new technologies

Most businesses want to adopt new tech to help their post-pandemic recoveries, says Gartner, but talent shortages are getting in the way of adopting 64% of emerging technologies. A new survey of IT executives from Gartner found that the biggest barrier to adopting new technologies is a shortage of people...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

How to make a developer relations team work for your company

Developer advocates take the long view and build relationships to cultivate solutions, support and loyalty. In a quarter-to-quarter world, sometimes the best investment is in building relationships for the long run. That's the approach developer relations teams use: Supporting internal developers and community members to ensure a good experience. These community connections can result in crowd-sourced solutions to problems, loyal users and even new product features.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Insurance Company#Voice Recognition#Nuance Communications#Gartner Research#Sim#Iphone#Hiscox#Companies
Itproportal

NetOps and automation could be your secret security weapons

The number of network managers, engineers and architects using NetOps or automation to enhance the security of their networks is growing, new research shows. IT infrastructure management provider Opengear recently polled 500 professionals for its latest report and found that 41 percent now use NetOps to bolster security - the top use case for NetOps overall.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Remote work could be the future. Can your company’s culture accommodate the shift?

L.J. Brock is the chief people officer at Coinbase. I joined Coinbase in March 2019, and I quickly realized that to get stuff done, you generally had to be at Coinbase — in the conference room, in the hallway conversation, at the lunch table — working, chatting and collaborating side by side with your colleagues. Sure, employees worked from home here and there, but doing so always carried the risk of leaving you slightly out of the loop.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Simple Steps to Increasing Your Company's Valuation

The goal of any startup business owner or venture capital investor is to turn a profit on the investment of their time and money. However, a harder question to answer is how exactly they will go about making that profit. According to Deloitte's 2020 Startup Benchmarking Survey, 82% of startups have some form of exit strategy. Of those, 29% plan to IPO, 32% plan for a merger, and 39% plan to be acquired by a larger company. Furthermore, PWC's 2021 Mid-year update on Global M&A trends reports that capital in the private markets has never been higher. Approximately 400 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) still don't have a target, and they contribute up to a half trillion dollars in combined cash and leverage to the M&A market.
MARKETS
Network World

Palo Alto launches an enterprise-grade security pack for remote workers

Palo Alto Networks has rolled out a Wi-Fi based package that the company says provides remote workers with enterprise-class security features. Called Okyo Garde, the bundle incuds Wi-Fi-6-based hardware and mobile application-security software that includes threat-intelligence updates, and sells the hardware and software to enterprises as a customizable subscription. The package also offers malware and ransomware prevention, phishing protection, infected device detection, and suspicious-activity monitoring and control, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
threatpost.com

5 Steps For Securing Your Remote Work Space

With so many people still working from home, cybercriminals are trying to cash in. Cyberattacks have increased 300% and the risk of losing important data or being compromised is much greater at home. Here are five recommendations for securing your home office. 1. Use a VPN. Whether you’re connecting to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Octane AI Honored by Quartz as One of the 2021 Best Companies for Remote Workers

Martech startup is recognized as the #3 best small company for remote workers in inaugural global ranking by Quartz. Octane AI, the pioneer zero-party data marketing platform, was announced yesterday as one of the honorees on Quartz’s first-ever global ranking of the Best Companies for Remote Workers. The program honors 54 companies providing outstanding benefits and work culture for remote employees around the world and across various industries.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Boost your network security with new updates to Azure Firewall

This post was co-authored by Eliran Azulai, Principal Program Manager, Azure Networking. Today, we are announcing new Azure Firewall capabilities as well as updates for August 2021. Azure Firewall supports US West 3, Jio India West, and Brazil Southeast. Auto-generated self-signed certificates for Azure Firewall Premium SKU. Secure Hub now...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Secure Your Applications

Andreas Schranzhofer, CTO of Scalable Capital, explains the importance of app security and the techniques he used when securing his FinTech app. He explains how to secure apps from the frontend to the backend and everything in between. He explains the importance of data frugle APIs, why you need both security and obfuscation as well as tools he uses in his software development lifecycle.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

OnlyKey DUO digital password key keeps your digital world safe

If you’d like to secure your digital world beyond just a simple password you may be interested in a new portable password protection key aptly named the OnlyKey DUO. Launched via Kickstarter the tiny portable key has been specifically designed to protect your accounts and is supported by all USB-A and USB-C devices.
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

Want to boost the ROI of data? Invest in DevOps and use innovation metrics that don't focus on money

Splunk's State of Data Innovation report identifies 9 strategies data leaders use to turn information into action and ideas into reality. Everyone is talking about how data is driving business strategy but only a few business leaders have figured out how to turn analysis into action. Splunk's State of Data Innovation 2021 report found that only about 9% of companies are using data to drive innovation.
MARKETS
TechRepublic

It's time enterprise businesses place their complete trust in open source

Canonical announced that its managed services had MSPCV Certification. Jack Wallen believes this milestone should help big businesses realize it is time to trust open source software. Canonical (the company behind Ubuntu) made an important announcement this week. Said announcement was that its managed services had achieved MSP Cloud Verify...
TECHNOLOGY
krcu.org

You Can Scrap The Password For Your Microsoft Account And Sign In With An App

Microsoft is about to make it easier for those of us who struggle to keep track of our passwords or remember which one we used for each account. Starting this week, the tech giant is rolling out passwordless sign-in for consumers, so you no longer have to enter a password to gain access to your Microsoft accounts.
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

Small businesses need to step up efforts to secure and retain hybrid workers

Only 31% are shipping laptops to employees and nearly half have spent their own money on a remote workspace, a survey from GetApp finds. It's pretty clear that hybrid work is here to stay, for the foreseeable future, anyway, and yet, only 31% of small businesses are shipping laptops to at least some employees, according to a new report.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRepublic

ServiceNow's new Now Platform aims to help businesses meet the challenges of the hybrid work era

The release includes AI features to help reduce employee burnout, accelerate automation and make work more efficient, the company says. Workflow platform provider ServiceNow on Wednesday rolled out Now Platform Rome, which is designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era. The new release aims to help organizations manage the employee burnout crisis and scale automation and app development across the enterprise, the company said.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy