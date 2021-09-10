Your voiceprint could be your new password as companies look to increase security for remote workers

The goal of any startup business owner or venture capital investor is to turn a profit on the investment of their time and money. However, a harder question to answer is how exactly they will go about making that profit. According to Deloitte's 2020 Startup Benchmarking Survey, 82% of startups have some form of exit strategy. Of those, 29% plan to IPO, 32% plan for a merger, and 39% plan to be acquired by a larger company. Furthermore, PWC's 2021 Mid-year update on Global M&A trends reports that capital in the private markets has never been higher. Approximately 400 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) still don't have a target, and they contribute up to a half trillion dollars in combined cash and leverage to the M&A market.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO