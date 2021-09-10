CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Anniston Museums and Gardens Earns $5,000 Competitive Grant

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TSHo_0bsQRJPA00

September 10, 2021
Lee Evancho

Jackson Hodges announced that the Anniston Museums and gardens have been awarded a $5,000 Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. This is a competitive grant that will be used for interactive stations at the Berman Museum.

The The Alabama Humanities Alliance has awarded, “$800,000 in grant funding to 83 cultural nonprofits across the state. This funding will help humanities-based organizations recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to serve as community cornerstones.”

Official Release

The Anniston Museums and Gardens (AMAG) has earned a $5,000 competitive Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. This award will help make possible interactive stations at the Berman Museum. The Berman Museum’s collection is captivating with artifacts such as Hitler’s tea set and espionage weapons, but often the story is lost to our young visitors. In order to capture our young audience’s attention, we plan to use AHA funds to add hands-on interactives for children. The interactives will engage with tactile learners, auditory and musical learners, and visual and verbal learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBEu0_0bsQRJPA00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whsEo_0bsQRJPA00

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Heritage awards 15 grants to museums, historical groups

The Division of Arkansas Heritage recently awarded more than $30,000 in grant money to small museums and groups around the state. Grants for Fiscal Year 2022 range from $2,209 to $2,500 and will promote education and awareness of Arkansas history or aid community-based small museums or organizations in research and preservation concerning Arkansas history.
MUSEUMS
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Pioneer Museum Begins New Project with Community Grant Assistance – Inventory & Digitize Entire Collection

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – This month the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum began a large-scale inventory project to digitize records and catalogue its entire object collection. The Object Reconciliation and Accountability Project will improve recordkeeping and inform museum staff on best object care and storage. It will also address the rehousing needs of thousands of TCPM artifacts from the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center to a yet-undetermined location. The project will take several years to complete and funding is being pursued from various revenue streams, including the first grant supporter of the project: Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Guard Online

Local museums receive grants

Old Independence Regional Museum and the Calico Rock Community Foundation both received grants recently from Arkansas Heritage. Old Independence Regional Museum received $2,410 for program supplies and utilities and the Calico Rock Community Foundation received $2,500 for operating expenses at the Calico Rock Museum. Jimmy Bryant, director of the Division...
CALICO ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Sedona.Biz

Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum Receive Grant

(September 9, 2021) – The Arizona Historical Society recently awarded $38,000 in grants to 24 local historical societies and history museums who support “preserving, interpreting and promoting Arizona history with Certified Historical Institutions across the state.”. The Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum received $1,600 in funds to support...
MUSEUMS
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas Heritage Museum receives $2,000 grant

South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main Street in Magnolia, has been awarded a Columbia County Community Foundation grant of $2,000 that will be presented in the next few weeks. The museum plans a soft opening around Christmas with a grand opening in the spring of 2022. This grant was...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Princeton Daily Clarion

Library launches vertical garden with grant

OAKLAND CITY — Oakland City Columbia Township Public Library recently received a $1,317 grant to install an indoor/outdoor vertical garden that will grow fresh greens, year-round. Library Director Julie Elmore said the project is designed to introduce a soil-free gardening technique called aeroponics. In addition to teaching and sharing the...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Espionage#The Anniston Museums#Amag#The Berman Museum#Aha
martincountymessenger.com

FMH Foundation Helps Support Martin County Historical Museum’s Renovation Project with Grant Funding

The FMH Foundation was created to foster collaboration, innovation, creativity, excellence, synergy and development. The FMH Foundation is giving back to the Martin County Community with a donation to the Martin County Historical Museum’s Renovation Project. The 45 year old museum is in need of exterior and interior renovations to preserve the collections, exhibitions, art and rich cultural…
CHARITIES
artforum.com

Baltimore Museum of Art Receives $150K Grant to Research Museum Structures

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has received $150,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in support of a multi-year project aimed at reimagining the museum through the lens of equity and diversity. Dubbed the Mellon Initiative, the project will investigate through a series of interviews with artists, program partners, local leaders, and constituents the ways in which the museum could better serve the surrounding community.
BALTIMORE, MD
Evening Star

Museum gains $500,000 grant for roof repair

AUBURN — A $500,000 award from the Save America’s Treasures Grants Program will help repair the roof of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. “This federal grant is incredibly huge news, since it is so large, sites must be National Historic Landmarks, and successful funding of the grant is typically 20% awarded out of all applications,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum.
AUBURN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
yourvalley.net

Sun Cities museum gains grant

The Del Webb Sun Cities Museum was among organizations that gained grants from the Arizona Historical Society. The museum, 10801 W. Oakmont Drive, Sun City was awarded $2,000. The Arizona Historical Society presented $38,000 in grants to organizations throughout the state. This annual grant program supports preserving, interpreting and promoting Arizona history with certified historical institutions across the state.
SUN CITY, AZ
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Museum of Fine Arts gets grant for new building

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With Longview designated as a Cultural Arts District by the Texas Commission on the Arts grants have been available. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks with Executive Director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts about a grant that will be used for the new LMFA building.
LONGVIEW, TX
lsuagcenter.com

Burden Museum & Gardens offers fall activities

(09/16/21) BATON ROUGE, La. —The LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens and the LSU Rural Life Museum offers many activities for the fall, the holidays and beyond. Grab your birding gear and join us bright and early for a three-hour guided tour, led by birding specialists, to catch a glimpse of some of the many species of birds at the new birding loops at Burden. Birding at Burden excursions are designed to maintain appropriate social distancing between participants. Capacity for each tour is limited to 10 guests. Fall dates include Sept. 25, Oct. 30, and Nov. 27. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at Eventbrite.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
abc11.com

Museum and gardens intertwine at Winterthur

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- "Every time I drive onto the property, I get a thrill," said Anita Stein. It's a thrill she's been repeating for the last 41 years working at Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library northwest of Wilmington, Delaware. "It is so beautiful. It never gets old," said...
WILMINGTON, DE
youthtoday.org

Grades 3-6 classroom educational herb garden project grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Youth Gardens, Environmental Education, School Garden. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
GARDENING
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
410
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy