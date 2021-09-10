The Anniston Museums and Gardens Earns $5,000 Competitive Grant

September 10, 2021

Lee Evancho

Jackson Hodges announced that the Anniston Museums and gardens have been awarded a $5,000 Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. This is a competitive grant that will be used for interactive stations at the Berman Museum.

The The Alabama Humanities Alliance has awarded, “$800,000 in grant funding to 83 cultural nonprofits across the state. This funding will help humanities-based organizations recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to serve as community cornerstones.”

Official Release

The Anniston Museums and Gardens (AMAG) has earned a $5,000 competitive Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. This award will help make possible interactive stations at the Berman Museum. The Berman Museum’s collection is captivating with artifacts such as Hitler’s tea set and espionage weapons, but often the story is lost to our young visitors. In order to capture our young audience’s attention, we plan to use AHA funds to add hands-on interactives for children. The interactives will engage with tactile learners, auditory and musical learners, and visual and verbal learners.

