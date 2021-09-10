Continental's Revolutionary Tire Has Renewable Tread
With the world debuts of the Mercedes EQE, Volkswagen ID. Life Concept, and Porsche Mission R electric racer, automakers made a big push for EVs at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. One of the most unusual eco-friendly cars at the show was the BMW i Vision Circular, a radical concept car made entirely from sustainable materials. Car manufacturers are working to make engines and materials less harmful to the environment, but what about the tires? Continental thinks it has a solution. At the Munich Motor Show, the tire maker presented the revolutionary Conti GreenConcept, the world's first sustainable tire concept made from over 50 percent renewable and recyclable materials.carbuzz.com
