Continental's Revolutionary Tire Has Renewable Tread

The biggest problem with getting people to adopt electric vehicles is getting them to overcome their anxiety over range. Glickenhaus recently previewed a new hydrogen truck that was going to offer 1,000 miles of range, but that has since dropped to 600 miles and the truck is not intended for the road anyway. The GMC Hummer EV can do half that, as can the Ford F-150 Lightning. But bigger batteries are not necessarily the answer to more range. One company has come up with a system that adds a tiny, low vibration motor to electric vehicles to dramatically increase range, and now another has come up with a similar idea, only this firm has built an entirely new vehicle and promises that it can do as much as 4,000 miles.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO