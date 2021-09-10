Flashback Friday: 8 Latinos who dazzled at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the coolest events of the year. Featuring themes and the most iconic looks known to man, the Met Gala is an occasion that a lot of people eagerly await, from celebrity enthusiasts to casual viewers who just want to have a look at the dresses and outfits that the biggest designers in the world come up with.

As we eagerly await for the 2021 Met Gala, hosted this Monday, September 13th with “American Independence” as the theme of the night, let’s have a look back at some of the most striking outfits worn by Latinos on the Met Gala red carpet:

Cardi B Designed by Thom Browne , this wine red gown was iconic and lent itself to a lot of conversation. Cardi B looked stunning.

Thalia Thalia wore a dress by Tommy Hilfiger and looked striking in platinum and dark blue. She was accompanied by her husband, Tommy Mottola.

Maluma Maluma looked amazing, as always, wearing a suit designed by Moschino . He paired the look with suitably shiny jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez has had many iconic fashion moments throughout her life. In 2019, she and Alex Rodriguez attended the event together, wearing outfits designed by Versace . Hopefully this year, JLo and Ben Affleck can bless us with matching outfits.

Salma Hayek The revered Mexican actress was wearing a gold and black dress designed by Gucci . Salma paired it with a suitably edgy makeup look and a golden crown.

Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyong’o wore a Versace dress that looked like a Maria Antoinette fantasy brought to life. That year’s theme was camp and she went there.

Gisele Bundchen The Brazilian supermodel wore a shimmery and flowy dress designed by Dior . Despite the restraint in the design, the dress is filled with beautiful details and looks different with every new angle, that Gisele clearly knew how to work.