Cheval Blanc Paris unveils new contemporary haven in the French capital
The FINANCIAL — Cheval Blanc unveiled the first urban hotel in its collection in the heart of Paris on September 7. Ideally situated between the Marais, île de la Cité and the Louvre, it joins Cheval Blanc Maisons in Courchevel, the Maldives, St-Barth and St-Tropez. Designed nearly a century ago by Henri Sauvage, the building embodies a unique Art Déco heritage and pays tribute to French savoir-faire and craftsmanship. This exceptional haven is now ready to welcome guests for myriad unforgettable experiences and emotions, according to LVMH.finchannel.com
Comments / 0