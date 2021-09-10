Cheval Blanc Paris unveils new contemporary haven in the French capital

Panattoni is opening an office at Paris and has appointed Salvi Cals has managing director for the French market. “France represents an essential market for our customers. Located in the heart of Western Europe, it is the gateway to many of the European countries in which we are already present as well as markets that we wish to expand into. The services offered by its port, airport and road infrastructure are a key differentiator for the country,” said Robert Dobrzycki, the CEO of Panattoni Europe. “Our customers operate in many European markets. In each of these, we want to offer them the best possible conditions to work in, by supplying them with first-class logistics platforms and production space."

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO