Donovan McNabb will be a weekly guest on SportsRadio94WIP

If there is one person whom Terrell Owens would want to face in a celebrity boxing match, we know who it is: Donovan McNabb. Owens was a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He talked about whom he would fight in such a match. He didn’t hesitate to mention his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate and said he would knock the “Chunky Soup from him.” That was a reference to the Campbell’s soup endorsement McNabb famously had.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO