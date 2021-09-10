CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan McNabb will be a weekly guest on SportsRadio94WIP

By Andrew Porter
 8 days ago

McNabb, of course, played with 94WIP host Ike Reese while with the Eagles from 1999 to 2004, culminating in a Super Bowl XXXIX loss against the New England Patriots in 2005.

The Spun

Terrell Owens Has A Blunt Message For Donovan McNabb

In recent months, a handful of former professional athletes have made way for the boxing ring for high-profile, celebrity matches. Former Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens recently became the latest big name to express interest in a fight. And he already has a an opponent in mind. Owens...
NFL
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens wants to knock the Chunky Soup out of Donovan McNabb

If there is one person whom Terrell Owens would want to face in a celebrity boxing match, we know who it is: Donovan McNabb. Owens was a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He talked about whom he would fight in such a match. He didn’t hesitate to mention his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate and said he would knock the “Chunky Soup from him.” That was a reference to the Campbell’s soup endorsement McNabb famously had.
NFL
inquirer.com

The Jalen Hurts Era should be anticipated like Donovan McNabb’s and Carson Wentz’s | Marcus Hayes

The Jalen Hurts Era begins Sunday, and no one seems to care. At least, no one seems especially excited about it. Which is weird. The Birds have seen three big-time young quarterbacks take over since Jeffrey Lurie bought the team in 1994. Donovan McNabb began his 10-year tenure as the full-time starter in 2000. Sixteen years later, Carson Wentz completed his unlikely, 12-month ascension from anonymous, small-college star to NFL franchise quarterback.
NFL
NBC Sports

McNabb was ‘very impressed’ by Hurts’ Week 1 performance

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 32-6 win in Week 1 over the Falcons and he impressed an Eagles legend in the process. On 94WIP with Jon Marks and Ike Reese on Monday, Donovan McNabb said he was “very impressed” by the way Hurts led the Birds’ offense. Hurts,...
NFL
inquirer.com

Did Donovan McNabb really throw up at the Super Bowl? Fox Sports director has the answer.

As the story goes, with the Eagles down by 10 to the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXIX, an exhausted McNabb vomited in the huddle. McNabb has consistently denied that he threw up, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of former teammates — including Lito Sheppard and current 94.1 WIP host Jon Ritchie — from claiming they saw him hurl.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 star pass-rushers Cowboys must trade for to replace DeMarcus Lawrence after broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2021 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked great overall. Despite the loss, there was a ton of excitement about this season with Dak Prescott returning alongside Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all looking like legit healthy weapons. The defense was a concern, but DeMarcus Lawrence looked ready to lead that unit to the playoffs. That was until Lawrence broke his foot in practice and is now set to miss the next 6-8 weeks.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
