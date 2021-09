Massachusetts reported 11,438 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, down from 11,789 the week before. Massachusetts ranks 46th among the states in terms of how quickly the coronavirus was spreading on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the last week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.9% from the week before, with 1,010,209 cases reported. With 2.07% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 1.13% of the country's cases last week. Across the country, 19 states had more cases in the last week than they did in the week before.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO