SV Rotary launches new grant cycle

Therese Nugent, recently installed president of the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, announced the opening of the club’s Fall grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations. “Our club has a long history of awarding grants to charitable organizations throughout Sonoma Valley,” said Nugent. “Last winter, for example, we teamed with Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund and the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce to award more than $200,000 in grants to small businesses trying to cope with Covid-related costs.”