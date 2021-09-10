CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale reportedly rushed to hospital in Las Vegas

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday due to a back injury. The 48-year-old actress, who is in Sin City filming her new movie, “Prisoner’s Daughter,” began complaining that her back went out around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to TMZ. She is reportedly...

Kate Beckinsale feeling much better

Kate Beckinsale is feeling "a lot better" after being hospitalised last week. The 48-year-old actress had been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while in Vegas to film her new movie, ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’, and was reportedly taken to hospital on Friday (10.09.21) after suffering a back injury at the hotel, and she's now spoken out about her condition for the first time.
Kate Beckinsale Gives Update From Hospital Bed After Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale, known for her role as Selene in the Underworld series, shared an update on her condition on Instagram recently. The actress had to be rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas after her back gave out over the weekend. She captioned her post, “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”
Kate Beckinsale Injury: What We Know

Kate Beckinsale is continuing to recover after she was hospitalized on Friday, Sept. 10 amid filming for her upcoming movie Prisoner's Daughter. According to reports, the 48-year-old Jolt actress suffered an injury. At this time, few details about the incident are known. News of the on-set incident was first reported...
