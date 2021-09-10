Choice should apply to vaccine, not 'only to killing babies on college campuses' -- MSU trustee

Alexis Garcia Rosales isn’t one of the 17 students who tested positive for COVID-19 at CSU Monterey Bay since Aug. 20, but he may have been close to getting infected. “All my classes are in Chapman because that’s where my math department is, and I think it was the second week someone did get COVID and they were from Chapman Hall,” Rosales said. As of Sept 10, Chapman Hall has been listed as a COVID contact location four times.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO