Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $1.2M Lotto 47 jackpot

It took a year, but playing the Lotto 47 game online paid off for an Oakland County woman who won the game’s $1.2 million jackpot. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Aug. 18: 05-06-11-36-40-47. She bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com. This is the second time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won by an online player. In December 2020, a Wayne County online player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot.