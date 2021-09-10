CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, PA

Beloved Northampton Teacher, Football Coach Mike Gurdineer Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 41

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTrxr_0bsQPXaW00

Beloved Northampton school teacher and assistant football coach Mike Gurdineer died Wednesday after battling COVID-19, reports say.

Gurdineer, 41, was an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northampton Area Middle School and served as the Konkrete Kids varsity football team’s offensive coordinator.

Gurdineer coached at Southern Lehigh High School before coming to the district for the 2019-20 school year, LehighValleyLive reports citing Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.

Gurdineer also taught from 2008 to 2019 at the Allentown School District, which shared its heartfelt condolences on its Facebook page:

"Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike," Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement, according to WFMZ.

"Mike was an outstanding teacher and football coach who left a huge impact on our student-athletes and our entire Northampton community.”

The school’s football team was planning to play its scheduled Friday night game against Stroudsburg High School “in memory and honor” of their late coach, Kovalchik said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Northampton, PA
Health
Northampton, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Northampton, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Daily Voice

Young Girl Shot Near DelCo Convenience Store

A child was hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire near a convenience store parking lot in Chester Thursday, authorities said.Officers responding to the area of 9th and Tilghman Streets in Chester around 8:45 p.m. were told shots were fired in the parking lot of the nearby Chester Shop &amp…
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Lehighvalleylive#Wfmz#Stroudsburg High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
129K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy