Beloved Northampton Teacher, Football Coach Mike Gurdineer Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 41

Beloved Northampton school teacher and assistant football coach Mike Gurdineer died Wednesday after battling COVID-19, reports say.

Gurdineer, 41, was an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northampton Area Middle School and served as the Konkrete Kids varsity football team’s offensive coordinator.

Gurdineer coached at Southern Lehigh High School before coming to the district for the 2019-20 school year, LehighValleyLive reports citing Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.

Gurdineer also taught from 2008 to 2019 at the Allentown School District, which shared its heartfelt condolences on its Facebook page:

"Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike," Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement, according to WFMZ.

"Mike was an outstanding teacher and football coach who left a huge impact on our student-athletes and our entire Northampton community.”

The school’s football team was planning to play its scheduled Friday night game against Stroudsburg High School “in memory and honor” of their late coach, Kovalchik said.

