This now-iconic commercial never fails to bring a tear although it aired only once, during the Super Bowl of 2002. There were a lot of tributes and remembrance commercials following the attacks on September 11, 2001. But, in my opinion, one of the best was this commercial that was aired only once, during the very next Super Bowl. I've always admired the folks at Budweiser, and the sweet and often touching commercials that they produce, rather than what's expected of a typical beer commercial. And, with this one ad, they showed good taste, class, and reverence.

