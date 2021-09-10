CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Townhall workshop set for Thursday on redistricting Iberia Parish Council, School Board

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
A town hall workshop on redistricting of the parish council and school board will be held Thursday in New Iberia.

Mike Hefner, chief demographer for Geographic Planning Services, LLC will conduct a town hall workshop relating to redistricting of the Iberia Parish Council and School Board Election Districts on September 16, 2021, at 6 pm in the meeting room of the Iberia Parish School Board Education Center, 1204 Lemaire Street, New Iberia.

This workshop will cover the redistricting process, the recently received 2020 U.S. Census data and how that Census data affects the current Iberia Parish Council and School Board Election Districts.

