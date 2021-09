The Buffalo Bills found themselves in a slugfest in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen struggled to get things going and Buffalo’s offensive line was pushed around by Pittsburgh. The team also had some missed opportunities with Allen overthrowing a wide open Emmanuel Sanders. Despite their struggles, the team entered halftime with a 10-0 lead. Despite some sloppy play by the Bills’ offense, their defense came to play early shutting down the Steelers’ run game led by rookie Najee Harris and playing tight defense against the Steelers receivers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO