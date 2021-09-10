You might eventually spend your day in a metaverse. Here’s what that means

When employees go back to the office, they may discover that their old desk is no longer waiting for them. Some companies that are switching to a hybrid workforce, where employees spend some days in the office and some at home, are getting rid of assigned seating noting that they won't need as many individual desks if everyone isn't coming into the office on the same days. Instead, workers will choose a space to work from each day they come into the office.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO