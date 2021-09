CLEVELAND — Mostly clear and a little cooler will be the weather headlines for tonight. Temperatures will dip to the 50s for most spots. Watch out for a few areas of fog that may develop late tonight and early Sunday. Should be INCREDIBLE for the Browns game with a light NE breeze and temps near 80 towards the end of the game. Expect lots of sunshine too.

