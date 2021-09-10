Pop-up roller skating rink to open at 2nd & PCH shopping center

Long Beach-based skate shop Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop is building out a temporary roller rink at the 2nd & PCH shopping center in the Marina.

The rink is scheduled to open on September 18, with a build-out including a skate rental booth and kiosk for skates, accessories and merchandise currently underway. The pop-up will be located inside the 8,000 square foot space previously occupied by shoe store OluKai and is expected to run until the end of December, according to a spokesperson for the shopping center.

Skating experienced heightened popularity during the pandemic, with roller skate brands and local vendors like Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop regularly running out of inventory. Full-time, indoor roller rinks, however, suffered from months-long closures. Several rinks in the LA area closed as a result, a trend Pigeon’s is hoping to combat with its 2nd & PCH pop-up.

“I hope that stops this dead in its tracks and everybody goes: let’s get that floor back,” Olivia Crosby, general manager of Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop, said.

Classes at Pigeon’s Roller Rink will include skate fitness, roller derby, beginner skate lessons, roller skate dance and choreography, artistic skating and a kids club.

“With such high demand for a private skate venue, we’re thrilled to collaborate with 2ND & PCH to create the perfect location for skaters of all ages to have a one-of-a-kind experience this fall,” Pigeon Skate Shop CEO and Founder Shayna “Pigeon” Meikle said in a press statement.

