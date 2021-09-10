CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France’s former health minister charged over handling of Covid crisis

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9QV8_0bsQMViR00
Agnès Buzyn, a former doctor, resigned as France’s health minister in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

France’s former health minister Agnès Buzyn has been charged over her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

Buzyn has been charged with “endangering the lives of others”, according to the prosecutor in a special court that deals with ministerial accountability. A second possible offence of “failure to stop a disaster” was not brought.

The former doctor, who will be able to appeal against the charge, attended a hearing at the court on Friday, saying she welcomed “an excellent opportunity for me to explain myself and to establish the truth”.

She said she would not “let the action of the government be discredited, or my action as a minister, when we did so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis that is still ongoing”.

The charges are a blow for the president, Emmanuel Macron, whose handling of the health crisis will face scrutiny during election campaigning next year, but the court is also likely to face allegations of judicial overreach.

Buzyn, who resigned from her post in February last year, weeks after the first Covid cases were confirmed in France, has faced criticism and ridicule over her initial statements about the pandemic.

She said in January 2020 that there was “practically no risk” of importing Covid-19 from the Chinese city at the origin of the outbreak, Wuhan, and then said the “risk of a spread of the coronavirus among the population is very small”.

A month later, as she left the ministry to launch a failed bid to become Paris mayor, she claimed that “the tsunami has yet to come”, in an apparent contradiction of her earlier statements.

Buzyn, a cancer and transplant specialist, later told a parliamentary investigation that she had alerted the president and the then prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to the potential “dangers” of Covid-19 as early as January.

The special court, called the court of justice of the republic, was created in 1993 to prosecute ministers as a way of improving accountability due to perceptions that cabinet members were able to escape legal censure for their actions in office.

Some critics accuse it of being too slow and lenient, while defenders of Buzyn see the investigation as unfair and likely to deter others from entering politics.

Philippe and the current health minister, Olivier Veran, are also being investigated.

Buzyn has quit politics and in January joined the cabinet of the World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has also been under fire for his response to the pandemic.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday after parliament formally condemned her handling of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis. Lawmakers approved a motion criticising the government for failing to evacuate some Afghans, and for missing signs of an imminent Taliban takeover. Kaag's resignation comes a day after Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted from his position as foreign minister over the way he dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. "The House considers that the government has acted irresponsibly," Kaag said in a statement to parliament after parliament voted by 78 votes to 72 to condemn her.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie says staff are working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. Everything is being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, she says. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday Nicola Sturgeon said the average wait last week for immediately life-threatening incidents was nine minutes and 30 seconds, a figure she described as "not good enough".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

France’s former health minister placed under investigation for ‘endangering lives’ amid widening probe into government’s pandemic response

MARSEILLE, France — France's former health minister Agnès Buzyn was placed under formal investigation Friday for "endangering the lives of others" in the coronavirus pandemic, court officials told several French news agencies, marking one of the first such judicial cases worldwide. Buzyn was only in office until the early days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson to face MPs over handling of crisis

Boris Johnson will defend his handling of the Afghanistan crisis in the Commons as he reiterates his vow to use "every economic, political and diplomatic lever" to help Afghans. Both he and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have faced criticism over the UK's response to the Taliban takeover. The prime minister...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agnès Buzyn
Person
Emmanuel Macron
kfgo.com

Around 3,000 health workers suspended in France over vaccination-minister

PARIS (Reuters) – Around 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, a day after the country made vaccination mandatory for all healthcare and care home workers. President Emmanuel Macron’s government imposed the rule to boost...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transparency campaigners demand to see health minister’s texts over Covid contracts

A health minister is facing demands to release thousands of electronic messages potentially relating to coronavirus testing contracts, after it emerged that a mobile phone previously said to have been lost or broken had in fact been given to a family member.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called on Boris Johnson to sack Lord Bethell over what she said amounted to a breach of security rules, and demanded that all of the messages should be secured for scrutiny by the promised public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.As part of a legal challenge relating to controversial £87.5m testing contracts...
CELL PHONES
abc17news.com

2nd Dutch minister quits over handling of Kabul evacuations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has resigned, a day after parliament passed a motion of censure against her for her handling of chaotic evacuations from Kabul of translators who worked for Dutch forces in Afghanistan. Ank Bijleveld is the second minister in the Netherlands’ caretaker coalition government to resign over the evacuations, following Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag. The foreign minister resigned immediately after a parliamentary censure motion was passed Thursday night. Bijleveld initially said she would remain in office but quit Friday afternoon amid political debate about why she refused to follow Kaag’s example.
WORLD
Metro International

France sees “crisis” over submarine cancellation – Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) – France is in a “crisis” with the United States and Australia after Canberra’s cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine order led Paris to recall envoys from its allies, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. France said on Friday it was recalling its ambassadors from Washington...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Health Crisis#Covid#Global Health#Politics#Chinese
sandiegouniontribune.com

After fires, Europe’s Med leaders pledge climate cooperation

ATHENS, Greece — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries pledged Friday to expand cooperation against climate change, at a meeting in Athens held in the aftermath of massive wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe. They expressed their “strong conviction that urgent and ambitious global action (is needed) at national,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
POLITICS
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

French forces kill Islamic State's boss in Sahel

France said Thursday that its troops deployed in Africa's Sahel region had killed the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who had been hunted for years over deadly attacks on US soldiers and French aid workers. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed the ISGS in 2015 after splitting with jihadist linked to Al-Qaeda and pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, which at the time controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria. Sahrawi was "neutralised by French forces," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday, calling it "another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel." Defence Minister Florence Parly told a news conference that Sahrawi was killed in mid-August by France's Barkhane force, which battles jihadists across the arid expanses in the Sahel region of Western Africa.
MILITARY
The Independent

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded. Bitar also summoned the former and current security...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy