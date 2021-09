COVID numbers dropped in Marion County last week, with the county seeing 1,543 new cases, down from 2,105 cases the previous week. The county positivity rate and cases per 100,000 dropped as well. The positivity rate fell sharply from 25.5% to 17.9% and the cases per 100,000 went from 565.1 to 414.3, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health Friday evening.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO