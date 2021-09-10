CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Video: D Smoke “Shame On You”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD Smoke is calling the shots like a boss in the video to his recent single, “Shame On You”. Cutting his meeting short at home, the Inglewood rapper heads to the Motherland where he reconnects with people of Lagos, Nigeria and salutes his trials and tribulations. Ashley. I made over...

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
rapradar.com

Video: Baby Keem “first order of business”

Baby Keem counts his blessings in the latest vignette off his latest album, the melodic blue. Directed by Dave Free, Keem purchases his first home with his girlfriend. The canoodle, do pottery, and ride through the desert in a Porsche. The heartfelt clip also features actual footage of the rapper surprising his grandmother and family with a new house.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

D Smoke Ft. SiR “Common Sense”

D Smoke keeps it in the family on the latest single off his upcoming album, War & Wonders, which drops September 24. Over J. Mo’s soothing instrumentation, the Inglewood rapper heals open wounds with his introspective raps, while his brother SiR provides the soothing hook. Along with “Shame On You“,...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Daz Dillinger “Low Rider”

Daz is riding until the wheels fall off in “Low Rider”, his latest single off his upcoming solo album. Rehashing War’s 1975 hit, Dilly Tha Dogg turns up the hydraulics and leads a pack of low riders through L.A. in the accompanying music video. Take a little trip with Daz.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D Smoke
Person
Ashley
Page Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Motherland#Swers1976#Dec
gizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Sadie Robertson responds to fan who unfollowed her over postpartum body

Sadie Robertson isn't hiding how she feels about her postpartum body. On Sunday, the "Duck Dynasty" star posted a pair of photos — one of her holding 3-month-old daughter Honey while wearing a distinctive pair of pants, and a second wearing the same pants when she was one month pregnant — alongside a lengthy caption.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy