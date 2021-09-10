CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing on Minneapolis police ballot question set for Monday morning

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
MinnPost
 8 days ago

With early voting set to begin on Friday. KARE's Miranda Manier reports: "A new hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday to consider the future of a ballot question that would ask Minneapolis residents to vote on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. … A group of city residents, including former city council member Don Samuels, are asking Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson to block the latest approved version of the question."

MinnPost

'Our biggest competition is apathy': a Q&A with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

After weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and the tumult that followed the death of George Floyd, St. Paul's 2021 mayoral race has been a relatively quiet one for Mayor Melvin Carter. He faced little in the way of prominent or well-funded competition on his way to claiming the DFL endorsement in his re-election bid, and is expected to have an unexciting election night in November.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

One dead after intense storms hit Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday morning

WCCO reports: "The storms that swept over Minnesota in the early morning hours brought powerful winds, with gusts of more than 60 mph. The gusts knocked over power lines and toppled trees, causing power outages and damage to yards, cars and houses. … In Mankato, a tree branch fell on a tent, fatally wounding a 4-year-old girl inside. She died at an area hospital shortly thereafter."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

One arrested in connection with Dunn County quadruple murder, another suspect at large

Still few details available. The Pioneer Press' Mara H. Gottfried reports: "A 56-year-old man is jailed in St. Paul in connection to a quadruple homicide — the four bodies found fatally shot in a Dunn County, Wis., cornfield on Sunday — but it wasn't immediately known what his involvement is suspected to be. … St. Paul police took Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, of St. Paul, into custody Wednesday night, according to a Ramsey County jail log and the police department. Warrants were issued for his arrest and for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, late Wednesday, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Thursday. … Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and any information about his whereabouts should be called into local law enforcement or the Dunn County sheriff's office, Bygd said. … 'Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,' according to the sheriff's statement."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Attorneys for Kim Potter ask judge to dismiss first-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright killing

The AP reports: "Attorneys asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a new manslaughter charge against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this spring. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter says she mistakenly drew her firearm instead of her stun gun as Wright was trying to drive away from officers during the stop in April. Potter is recorded on body-camera video an instant after the shooting saying she drew the wrong weapon. Potter is white. Wright was Black. His death sparked several nights of protests. Prosecutors charged her with second-degree manslaughter. Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office later took over the case, added a count of first-degree manslaughter earlier this month. Potter is scheduled to stand trial in December. The second-degree manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison; first-degree has a maximum 15-year sentence."
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
MinnPost

Judge strikes down latest version of Minneapolis public safety ballot question

A WCCO-TV story says, "A Hennepin County judge struck down the controversial Minneapolis charter amendment ballot question on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the wording was 'unreasonable and misleading.' The judge argued that the new ballot question does not ensure that voters are able to understand the purpose of the proposed amendment. … "the Court is tasked with determining the public policy considerations regarding the allowance of a question to be posed to voters on a ballot in an election when that question is misleading and fails to identify the essential purpose of the amendment. Clearly it is not good public policy to ask voters to vote, either in favor or against, an insufficiently identified and misleading question on the ballot. … The judge said in the order that the new question may remain on the ballots which are currently being printed, but if an appeal on the order has not been decided before voting begins Friday, the city must provide a notice to say that votes cast on the ballot question will not be counted."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Mohamed Noor third-degree murder conviction overturned

Possible implications for Derek Chauvin third-degree murder conviction. Fox 9 reports: "The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … During his trial Noor testified he feared an ambush when Damond walked up to the squad car and shot across his partner, killing the 40-year-old Australian woman. She had called earlier in the night to report a possible assault near her home in south Minneapolis. The jury acquitted Noor of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to over 12 years in prison. … Noor's attorneys challenged the third-degree murder statute, arguing it did not fit the crime, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld his conviction earlier this year. The state Supreme Court reversed that decision."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Without commuters, Metro Transit gets creative about getting riders on board

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twin Cities transit system changed faster this year than it has in decades when rush-hour commuters, the symbolic backbone of the transit system, disappeared almost overnight. In 2021, due to the lack of in-person office work, few people are going in and out of downtown at rush hour. Even as ridership slowly increases, proverbial 9-to-5 office workers remain a tiny fraction of their former numbers, posing problems for transit not just in Minnesota, but all across the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Judge pauses implementation of Minnesota's new deadly force standard for police

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, "A judge on Monday put on hold a tougher standard on the use of deadly force by police officers until a lawsuit is resolved over the way a new law is constructed. Ramsey County District Court Judge Leonardo Castro suspended the law passed in 2020 that requires officers to provide specific reasons to justify using lethal force. Several law enforcement groups sued, saying that standard would infringe on constitutional protections against self-incrimination. The law went into effect in March, but there was little time between passage and enactment to train officers on the change. Lawyers for the state sought unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out. In granting the injunction, Castro said he will decide the constitutional question later."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Behind every MinnPost story

When you read a MinnPost story that gives you a deeper understanding of an important civic issue facing Minnesota, you see the name of the talented writer who brought the article to life. Behind that writer are editors and other professionals who work hard to make sure everything is in place to keep our nonprofit newsroom going strong.
POLITICS
MinnPost

Former Minneapolis cops plead not guilty in federal civil rights case stemming from killing of George Floyd

Not unexpected. The AP's Amy Forliti reports (via WDIO): "Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them. … A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. … Tuesday's hearing is being held remotely via videoconference. Chauvin appeared from a state prison, where he is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for murder."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Northern Minnesota's Greenwood Fire now mostly contained

This at MPR, "Officials managing the Greenwood Fire in northeast Minnesota reported Sunday it's now 67 percent contained, with favorable weather conditions aiding fire crews. That containment level is up from 54 percent on Friday, and 58 percent on Saturday. As of Sunday the fire west of Isabella was estimated at 26,797 acres in size — unchanged from the previous day."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesotans gather to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

MPR News' David H. Montgomery writes: "Hundreds of people including Minnesota veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and political leaders gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Amid wreath-laying, patriotic songs, an F-16 flyover and other ceremonies, a host of speakers shared their memories of the attacks, the victims, and the long years of war that followed Sept. 11."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: ICU cases reach new high for the year

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced vaccine rules for federal employees, large employers, and health care workers. "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," said Biden during his announcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What to know about St. Paul's 2022 budget

Last year — amid uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposed a cautious budget, one that cut spending compared to the previous year. He's taken a different approach this year, unveiling a 2022 budget that boosts spending by almost 13 percent while looking to address both long-standing problems and issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

More than 4,800 Minnesota business could be affected by new vaccine mandate

Hannah Flood reports for FOX 9: "President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates as part of his latest response plan, but Minnesota business owners are still waiting for more guidance as the dust settles. Part of this mandate states all employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or testing for the virus weekly. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, there are more than 4,800 businesses and 1.4 million employees that could be impacted by this. … Meanwhile, many of businesses are eager to hear details on the plan. President and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Doug Loon says he and thousands of businesses in Minnesota are waiting for details on the president's vaccine mandate during a time when they're already considering the health of their workplace."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Gazelka announces run for Minnesota governor

There it is. The Star Tribune's Briana Bierschbach reports: "Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is jumping into the Republican field for Minnesota governor, hoping his role as the lone conservative blockade to Democrats in state government during the pandemic is enough to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz next fall. … Gazelka, a four-term senator from East Gull Lake, announced his run on Wednesday surrounded by supporters at the Minnesota Capitol, where he's spent the last five years leading the Republican caucus in the Senate."
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

If approved by voters, St. Paul's rent control ordinance would be among the strictest in the world

It's possible the above headline might be exaggerated, because I'm not masochistic enough to have researched every rental regulation on the planet. But I'm pretty certain that the specifics in the proposed rent stabilization ordinance appearing on November's ballot in St. Paul would place unprecedented restrictions on the construction of new housing. Because of the policy details around new construction, inflation and vacant apartments, there's nothing like it in the U.S., Canada, Japan or probably Europe. It's an open question what it would do to the city's housing market.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Lawmakers question Minnesota State Patrol's 'purge' of emails and text messages

At KSTP-TV Ryan Raiche says, "The admission made in court that Minnesota State Patrol troopers engaged in a massive 'purge' of text messages and emails after protests last summer has raised questions among lawmakers and advocates for transparency. … Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL-St. Paul), who chairs the public safety committee, tweeted Monday 'lots of questions for the State Patrol.' Mariani's fellow committee member, Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) also said Monday that 'at best this is very poor decision making considering the timing. At worst, it is the continuation of the type of behavior that breeds distrust.' The purge of communication means troopers may have destroyed potential evidence that could be used against the agency in multiple pending lawsuits regarding its use of force on protesters and journalists following George Floyd's murder. The state patrol supervisor defended the self-described 'purge' as 'standard practice.'"
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Why national Republicans love talking about 'defund the police'

"Defund the police" has been a rallying cry among protest movements for years, but lately voters have been hearing it more and more from a new source: Republicans. That's because, as campaigns for the 2022 midterms elections ramp up and as major cities in the U.S. face an increase in violent crime, Republicans are eager to pin "defund the police" on Democrats — whether they actually have come out in support of removing funding for police departments or not.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota State Patrol destroyed emails, texts following 2020 unrest

Andy Mannix writes for the Star Tribune: "Minnesota State Patrol officers conducted a mass purge
MINNESOTA STATE
