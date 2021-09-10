Hearing on Minneapolis police ballot question set for Monday morning
With early voting set to begin on Friday. KARE’s Miranda Manier reports: “A new hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday to consider the future of a ballot question that would ask Minneapolis residents to vote on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. … A group of city residents, including former city council member Don Samuels, are asking Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson to block the latest approved version of the question.”www.minnpost.com
Comments / 0