Ocala, FL

High school football Week 3: Live scores from every Ocala-area football game

Star-Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into Week 3 of the high school football season, the Ocala area will have an opportunity to see some postseason-caliber football in the front half of the season. Tonight's slate of games is highlighted by Dunnellon's visit to Booster Stadium to battle the Vanguard Knights in a rematch of last season's region final. The Tigers and the Knights met twice last season and the games were decided by a total of five points.

